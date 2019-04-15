El comandante de la Guardia Civil que ejerció como número dos de la investigación sobre el procés catalán compareció este lunes ante el Tribunal Supremo dispuesto a no dejar títere con cabeza, cargando duramente contra varios políticos independentistas y contra el major de los Mossos, Josep LLuis Trapero. Y algo más de dos horas y media después salía tocado, tras reconocer posibles errores e inexactitudes en su testimonio, recurriendo insistentemente al "no lo sé" ante las preguntas de las defensas, confundiendo cuestiones básicas para quien era el secretario de los atestados que sustanciaron las primeras actuaciones judiciales contra el procés, en el juzgado 13 de Barcelona -la semilla de la causa que hoy debe enjuiciar el Alto Tribunal.
Los letrados de los 12 dirigentes independentistas que se sientan en el banquillo de los acusados en el juicio a la cúpula del procés no fueron capaces de hacer lo propio con el que fuera superior jerárquico del testigo de este lunes, el teniente coronel Daniel Baena, que compatibilizó su rol de investigador con verter comentarios contra los independentistas en redes sociales, camuflado tras el pseudónimo Tácito.
Las defensas no lograron que la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo aceptara realizar una prueba que evidenciase el vínculo de Baena con el perfil de Twitter que usó para cargar contra los independentistas -como él mismo reconoció a Público-, pero sí han llevado a cometer errores al que fuera su número dos.
(Habrá ampliación)
