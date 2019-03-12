Si no hay cuerpo, si no se puede acreditar un pago ni aparecen facturas, difícilmente se puede probar el uso inadecuado de fondos públicos.
Uno de los testigos en el juicio al procés ha reconocido este martes que otro, citado a declarar apenas unos minutos antes, le trasladó que sería la Generalitat de Catalunya quien correría con el pago de los 17.500 euros por una parte de los miles de carteles promocionales del referéndum soberanista del 1 de octubre de 2017. Ambos, eso sí, incidían en que el trabajo nunca se abonó, y por tanto no habría habido malversación: nadie pagó, nadie emitió facturas. No hay cuerpo, o eso han asegurado hasta ahora todos los profesionales de las distintas empresas que prepararon material para el 1-O.
Enrique Mary, comercial de Artyplan, una de las empresas que imprimieron los carteles del referéndum, ha reconocido este martes ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar esta causa, que recibió un encargo de Òmnium Cultural -vía Aitor Sempere, uno de sus trabajadores-, cliente desde 2004, de elaborar con carácter "muy urgente" un presupuesto por un "volumen considerable".
Mary ha reconocido que Sempere le transmitió que eran trabajos relacionados con el referéndum, y su testimonio ha colisionado frontalmente con el del testigo que le precedió unos minutos antes, el diseñador gráfico Enric Vidal.
"Enric Vidal dijo que pagaría la Generalitat", afirmaba Mary, reconociendo que el anterior testigo le comentó por teléfono que "dividiendo el trabajo en tres empresas", como finalmente se hizo, se "minimizaban riesgos", "por si intervenía la Guardia Civil". Minutos antes, Vidal había negado saber quién iba a pagar este encargo, y tampoco sabía explicar por qué le habían encargado que repartiera los carteles entre tres imprentas distintas. Los carteles fueron impresos, si bien nunca llegaron a ser entregados, facturados o cobrados.
(Habrá ampliación)
