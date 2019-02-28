Sí hubo mediadores entre Gobierno y Generalitat, sí hubo canales de comunicación para evitar el choque de trenes, aunque el exjefe del Ejecutivo diga lo contrario. O, al menos, esta es la versión de Íñigo Urkullu. El lehendakari vasco ha desmentido este jueves el relato de Mariano Rajoy, que este miércoles declaró como testigo ante el Tribunal Supremo, en el marco del juicio al procés, que su Gobierno no aceptó "ningún mediador" para desencallar la situación en Catalunya.
Ante el mismo Tribunal, también como testigo, y por tanto con obligación de decir verdad, el lehendakari ha reconocido que mantuvo conversaciones destinadas a evitar la aplicación del 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya, así como la declaración unilateral de independencia (DUI).
(Habrá ampliación)
El origen de su mediación
El lehendakari ha relatado que adoptó este rol de mediador el 19 de junio de 2017, cuando mantuvo una reunión de cuatro horas con Carles Puigdemont, que le pidió ayuda para redirigir las conversaciones con el Gobierno hacia "una solución pactada", habida cuenta del "bloqueo absoluto" en sus canales de diálogo.
Ese mismo día informó del encuentro a la entonces vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Saénz de Santamaría, en el aeropuerto del Prat. Según su relato, pidió a la vicepresidenta que trasladara a Rajoy su voluntad de mediar a instancias de Puigdemont.
