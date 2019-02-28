Público
Juicio Independencia Urkullu contradice a Rajoy ante el Tribunal del 'procés' y afirma que sí medió entre Gobierno y Generalitat

El lehendakari vasco comparece como testigo ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo en la novena jornada de este juicio. Alaba la actitud abierta al diálogo de Carles Puigdemont, y confirma que durante unas horas estuvo decidido a convocar elecciones para evitar la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.

El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, a su llegada al Tribunal Supremo, en el que con el exministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido, el diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián y la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, declaran como testigos en el juicio del procés.- EFE/J.J. Guillén

Sí hubo mediadores entre Gobierno y Generalitat, sí hubo canales de comunicación para evitar el choque de trenes, aunque el exjefe del Ejecutivo diga lo contrario. O, al menos, esta es la versión de Íñigo Urkullu. El lehendakari vasco ha desmentido este jueves el relato de Mariano Rajoy, que este miércoles declaró como testigo ante el Tribunal Supremo, en el marco del juicio al procés, que su Gobierno no aceptó "ningún mediador" para desencallar la situación en Catalunya.

Ante el mismo Tribunal, también como testigo, y por tanto con obligación de decir verdad, el lehendakari ha reconocido que mantuvo conversaciones destinadas a evitar la aplicación del 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya, así como la declaración unilateral de independencia (DUI). 

El origen de su mediación

El lehendakari ha relatado que adoptó este rol de mediador el 19 de junio de 2017, cuando mantuvo una reunión de cuatro horas con Carles Puigdemont, que le pidió ayuda para redirigir las conversaciones con el Gobierno hacia "una solución pactada", habida cuenta del "bloqueo absoluto" en sus canales de diálogo.

Ese mismo día informó del encuentro a la entonces vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Saénz de Santamaría, en el aeropuerto del Prat. Según su relato, pidió a la vicepresidenta que trasladara a Rajoy su voluntad de mediar a instancias de Puigdemont. 

