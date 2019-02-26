Público
Público

Juicio independentismo "¿Se puede debatir la legalización de la trata en el Parlament?", y otras preguntas de la Fiscalía en el juicio al 'procés'

"¿El intérprete supremo de la Constitución es usted o el Tribunal Constitucional?", preguntó este martes la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal a la expresidenta del Parlament, Carme Forcadell, en una séptima sesión con varios momentos de tensión y bailes de datos. Este miércoles comienza la fase de declaración de los más de 500 testigos en la causa, con la comparecencia de Mariano Rajoy, Soraya Säenz de Santamaría, Artur Mas o Cristóbal Montoro, entre otros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal este martes en el juicio del 'procés'. EFE/Tribunal Supremo

Imagen de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal este martes en el juicio del "procés". EFE/Tribunal Supremo

Los rifirrafes con los acusados, las subidas de tono o los patinazos con datos por parte de los fiscales han sido frecuentes en la última sesión de interrogatorios a los acusados en el juicio al procés catalán, la causa que debe enjuiciar la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo.

Las declaraciones de los procesados Jordi Cuixart y Carme Forcadell vienen a cerrar un ciclo que se ha prolongado durante las primeras siete sesiones, y que este miércoles da paso a las comparecencias de los más de 500 testigos citados por el Alto Tribunal, con el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy a la Cabeza.

Para empezar, la expresidenta del Parlament no ha estado entre los acusados con un tono más crítico o una línea más dura, sino más bien al contrario. No obstante, esto no ha impedido a la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal a subir el tono en varias ocasiones: ocurrió cuando Forcadell defendió que la Mesa del Parlament no debía entrar a valorar la constitucionalidad de las medidas admitidas a trámite, asegurando que, de haber acatado los vetos del Tribunal Constitucional, el Parlament habría quedado convertido en un “órgano censor”, pese a que su labor es “favorecer el debate parlamentario”.

“¿Se puede debatir la legalización de la trata?”, le espetó Madrigal, reeditando una pregunta que ya había lanzado a Forcadell durante su interrogatorio en plena instrucción –“Me la hizo el 9-N”, recordaba-. La expresidenta del Parlament respondía que el límite para el debate es el “respeto a los derechos humanos”, ante la insistencia de la fiscal.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad