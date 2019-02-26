Los rifirrafes con los acusados, las subidas de tono o los patinazos con datos por parte de los fiscales han sido frecuentes en la última sesión de interrogatorios a los acusados en el juicio al procés catalán, la causa que debe enjuiciar la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo.

Las declaraciones de los procesados Jordi Cuixart y Carme Forcadell vienen a cerrar un ciclo que se ha prolongado durante las primeras siete sesiones, y que este miércoles da paso a las comparecencias de los más de 500 testigos citados por el Alto Tribunal, con el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy a la Cabeza.

Para empezar, la expresidenta del Parlament no ha estado entre los acusados con un tono más crítico o una línea más dura, sino más bien al contrario. No obstante, esto no ha impedido a la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal a subir el tono en varias ocasiones: ocurrió cuando Forcadell defendió que la Mesa del Parlament no debía entrar a valorar la constitucionalidad de las medidas admitidas a trámite, asegurando que, de haber acatado los vetos del Tribunal Constitucional, el Parlament habría quedado convertido en un “órgano censor”, pese a que su labor es “favorecer el debate parlamentario”.

“¿Se puede debatir la legalización de la trata?”, le espetó Madrigal, reeditando una pregunta que ya había lanzado a Forcadell durante su interrogatorio en plena instrucción –“Me la hizo el 9-N”, recordaba-. La expresidenta del Parlament respondía que el límite para el debate es el “respeto a los derechos humanos”, ante la insistencia de la fiscal.

