Público
Público

JUICIO A LLARENA El PP pedirá explicaciones a Justicia e Interior por la defensa de Llarena

El magistrado del Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, fue denunciado por Puigdemont y cuatro de sus exconsellers, que actualmente se encuentran en Bélgica. Será en este país donde el juez tendrá que declarar por una presunta falta de respeto a la presunción de inocencia después de que así lo denunciaran los cinco políticos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El juez Llarena, en una foto de archivo | EP

El juez Llarena, en una foto de archivo | EP

El PP pedirá explicaciones a los responsables de Interior y Justicia sobre la defensa del magistrado del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena en el procedimiento abierto en Bélgica a raíz de la demanda presentada por el expresidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, y cuatro exconsellers huidos.

"El Gobierno debe defender al Magistrado que está juzgando el golpe al Estado de los independentistas y debe garantizar su seguridad frente a las amenazas que está sufriendo. Pediremos explicaciones en el Parlamento a los responsables de Justicia e Interior", ha afirmado el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, en su cuenta de Twitter.

La demanda de Puigdemont y los exconsejeros Merixell Serret, Antoni Comin, Clara Ponsatí y Lluis Puig contra Llarena se sustentaba en una supuesta falta de respeto a su derecho a la presunción de inocencia por parte del magistrado, por lo que éste está citado a comparecer ante un tribunal belga el 4 de septiembre.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ya avanzó ayer que el Ejecutivo defenderá la jurisdicción de España, pero dejó claro que el amparo legal y el apoyo a Llarena le corresponde al propio Poder Judicial.

"Cualquier juez o jueza de nuestro país tiene que recibir el amparo legal y el apoyo establecido en el ámbito de su propio poder, en este caso, el Judicial. Al poder Ejecutivo no le corresponde esa función", sentenció.

Etiquetas