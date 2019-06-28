Que el PP aproveche cualquier ocasión para negar que durante años mantuvo una contabilidad opaca no es nuevo, a pesar de que la caja B ha quedado acreditada por la Audiencia Nacional en su sentencia sobre la Época 1 de Gürtel, por la que el partido de Pablo Casado fue condenado como partícipe a título lucrativo.
Lo novedoso es la insistencia en esta cuestión durante el juicio en el que se sienta en el banquillo de los acusados por un presunto delito de daños informáticos, siempre intentando desviar la atención de los hechos enjuiciados: cómo sobreescribió, ralló físicamente y después tiró a la basura los discos duros de los dos ordenadores utilizados por Luis Bárcenas. El extesorero entregó en julio de 2013 a la Audiencia Nacional un pendrive con documentación que, según su testimonio, es una copia de la que guardaba en los discos destruidos por el PP, y que incluía varios apuntes sobre la caja B.
En la última sesión de la causa, este viernes, el PP y la Fiscalía, que no acusa, se han alineado para aprovechar la comparecencia de un perito de la Intervención General de la Administración del Estado para poner en duda la credibilidad de los papeles de Bárcenas sobre la caja B.
El perito en cuestión elaboró en 2014 un informe sobre los documentos aportados por Bárcenas en el pendrive y en varias "carpetas de colores", y hoy el PP ha preguntado por las “incongruencias” e irregularidades que, a su entender, se desprenden del análisis de los documentos sobre la contabilidad opaca.
(Habrá ampliación)
