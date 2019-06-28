Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Juicio al PP El PP intenta usar su juicio por destruir los ordenadores de Bárcenas para sembrar dudas sobre sus 'papeles', en línea con la Fiscalía

La ausencia de uno de los dos peritos de la Intervención General de la Administración del Estado retrasa unos minutos el arranque de la última sesión de la causa. El juez interrumpe las preguntas del letrado de la acusación de Izquierda Unida sobre la contabilidad B del partido, recogida por Bárcenas en un pendrive copiado de uno de los discos duros destruidos, pero permite que la defensa del PP incida sobre los errores e "incongruencias" en los papeles del extesorero.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Bárcenas declara como testigo en el juicio por el destrozo de sus ordenadores | EFE

Bárcenas , en una imagen de archivo | EFE

Que el PP aproveche cualquier ocasión para negar que durante años mantuvo una contabilidad opaca no es nuevo, a pesar de que la caja B ha quedado acreditada por la Audiencia Nacional en su sentencia sobre la Época 1 de Gürtel, por la que el partido de Pablo Casado fue condenado como partícipe a título lucrativo.

Lo novedoso es la insistencia en esta cuestión durante el juicio en el que se sienta en el banquillo de los acusados por un presunto delito de daños informáticos, siempre intentando desviar la atención de los hechos enjuiciados: cómo sobreescribió, ralló físicamente y después tiró a la basura los discos duros de los dos ordenadores utilizados por Luis Bárcenas. El extesorero entregó en julio de 2013 a la Audiencia Nacional un pendrive con documentación que, según su testimonio, es una copia de la que guardaba en los discos destruidos por el PP, y que incluía varios apuntes sobre la caja B.

En la última sesión de la causa, este viernes, el PP y la Fiscalía, que no acusa, se han alineado para aprovechar la comparecencia de un perito de la Intervención General de la Administración del Estado para poner en duda la credibilidad de los papeles de Bárcenas sobre la caja B.

El perito en cuestión elaboró en 2014 un informe sobre los documentos aportados por Bárcenas en el pendrive y en varias "carpetas de colores", y hoy el PP ha preguntado por lasincongruenciase irregularidades que, a su entender, se desprenden del análisis de los documentos sobre la contabilidad opaca.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad