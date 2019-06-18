La Abogacía del Estado, al igual que ha hecho la Fiscalía, ha informado en contra de la puesta en libertad, mientras esperan sentencia, de los líderes independentistas juzgados por rebelión en la causa del procés en Catalunya Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Jordi Sánchez, Carmen Forcadell y Dolors Bassa, han informado a Europa Press en fuentes jurídicas.
El informe, en la misma línea de los que han venido presentando los Servicios Jurídicos del Estado siempre que se han solicitado las excarcelaciones, se ha realizado en respuesta a las solicitudes expresas de las defensas de algunos presos y no tiene que ver con la petición realizada este martes por el presidente de ERC en el Parlament, Sergi Sabrià.
El dirigente republicano reclama que la Abogacía solicite la libertad de los políticos presos como "gesto" de cara a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
Así, la Abogacía rechaza el cese en estos momentos de la medida cautelar de prisión preventiva, dado el momento procesal -con el juicio visto para sentencia y el tribunal iniciando las deliberaciones- y al mantenerse además los presupuestos que motivaron en su día el ingreso en un centro penitenciario de los encausados, como son el riesgo de fuga y de reiteración delictiva.
Las defensas de los exconsejeros, de la expresidenta del Parlament y del expresidente de Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) alegaban que una vez el juicio ha quedado visto para sentencia ya no es necesario asegurar la presencia de los encausados en la vista, no existe riesgo de fuga dado su arraigo familiar y es posible aplicarles medidas menos gravosas.
