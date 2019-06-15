Una treintena de personas de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) se encerraron este viernes por la noche, durante cinco horas, en el interior de la Sagrada Familia de Barcelona para denunciar "la vulneración de derechos políticos".
La acción de la ANC se inició después de conocerse que el Tribunal Supremo ha denegado la petición del exvicepresidente catalán Oriol Junqueras de salir de prisión para acatar la Constitución ante la Junta Electoral Central como eurodiputado electo, al entender que su desplazamiento posterior a Bruselas pondría en un "irreversible peligro" el proceso penal.
La presidenta de la Asamblea, Elisenda Paluzie, ha afirmado en la nota que la decisión del Supremo respecto a Junqueras es un hecho "muy grave"
Durante la tarde, centenares de miembros de la ACN repartieron en el entorno de la Sagrada Familia dípticos sobre la situación política que se vive en Cataluña y, posteriormente, un grupo de ellos entró por sorpresa en el interior del tempo. La ANC ha detallado en un comunicado que, ya dentro de la iglesia, los activistas formaron -con letras que llevaban impresas en sus camisetas- un lema, en inglés, a favor del derecho a la autodeterminación.
Hasta la Sagrada Familia se desplazó una unidad de mediación de los Mossos para hablar con los encerrados, que depusieron su actitud a las once y media de la noche. La presidenta de la Asamblea, Elisenda Paluzie, ha afirmado en la nota que la decisión del Supremo respecto a Oriol Junqueras es un hecho "muy grave", que incluso podría ser calificarlo como "prevaricación".
Paluzie ha agregado que encierros como los de la Sagrada Familia permiten también dar difusión internacional a la posición de la ANC sobre la situación política catalana.
