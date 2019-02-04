Público
JUICIO AL PROCÉS Los CDR vuelven a tirar heces y residuos a las puertas de varios juzgados catalanes

Se trata de una acción de protesta para criticar el sistema de justicia y por el inicio del juicio a los líderes del proceso soberanista, previsto para el 12 de febrero. 

Los CDR han vuelto a tirar excrementos y basura en las puertas de varios juzgados catalanes/EP

Los CDR han vuelto a tirar excrementos y basura en las puertas de varios juzgados catalanes como acción de protesta para criticar el sistema de justicia y por el inicio del juicio a los líderes del proceso soberanista, previsto para el 12 de febrero, según han informado en Twitter.

Los CDR han realizado estos ataques en la Ciutat de la Justícia de Barcelona, en los juzgados de Vic, Mataró, Esplugues de Llobregat, Granollers, Mollet del Vallès, Gavà, Martorell, Berga, Manresa, Cerdanyola del Vallès, Rubí, Vilafranca del Penedès (Barcelona), Figueres, Olot, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Ripoll, Girona, Santa Coloma de Farners (Girona), Solsona (Lleida), Tortosa (Tarragona) y en el Palacio de Justicia de Vinaròs (Castellón).


Además, en algunos de los edificios judiciales se han hecho pintadas contra la Justicia, se ha lanzado pintura amarilla y se han pintado lazos amarillos en las paredes. En un apunte en Twitter , los CDR han explicado que pronto empezará el juicio a los líderes del proceso soberanista en el Tribunal Supremo —el 12 de febrero—y que "la sentencia ya está escrita". "Los CDR no podemos normalizar la situación", han defendido, ya que según ellos quieren encarcelar a todo un pueblo tras un juicio que tachan de farsa.

Por ello, avisan de que, ante "este atentado contra el Estado de Derecho", se mantienen firmes y movilizados, añadiendo varios hashtag contra la justicia.

