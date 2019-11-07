Público
Juicio al procés Comín y Puig, exconsellers huidos a Bélgica, prestan declaración ante un juez por el 1-0

El Supremo los reclama por su presunta responsabilidad en el referéndum, aunque está previsto que los independentistas rechacen la entrega a la Justicia española, que los acusa de un delito de sedición y malversación en la causa del 'procés'.

Los exconsellers catalanes y dirigentes independentistas Antoni Comin, Lluis Puig y Meritxell Serret participan en una manifestación convocada este martes en el barrio europeo de Bruselas (Bélgica)./EFE

Los exconsejeros de la Generalitat Toni Comín y Lluis Puig, huidos a Bélgica en 2017 y reclamados por el Tribunal Supremo español por su presunta responsabilidad en el referéndum ilegal del 1-0, se encuentran en la sede de la Fiscalía de Bruselas donde les tomará declaración un juez de Instrucción.

Los políticos independentistas llegaron a la Fiscalía poco antes de las 14.00 horas en un vehículo policial en calidad de detenidos.

Sus abogados en Bélgica, Paul Bekaert y Christophe Marchand, entraron poco después por la puerta principal de la Fiscalía e indicaron a la prensa que sus clientes ya estaban en el interior.

Comín, reclamado por supuesta sedición y malversación en la causa del procés, y Puig, cuya entrega pide España sólo por malversación, deberán prestar declaración ante un juez de Instrucción.

En esa audición, el magistrado les preguntará si aceptan su entrega a través de la Orden Europea de Detención y Entrega cursada el lunes por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena.

En caso de que rechacen la entrega, como han anunciado que harán, se iniciará un procedimiento en un juzgado de primera instancia en la Cámara del Consejo de Bruselas, que podrá ser recurrida en apelación y Casación.

El plazo normal para resolver el dosier es de 60 días, que pueden extenderse hasta 90 e incluso más allá en casos excepcionales. 

