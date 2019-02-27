Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Juicio al procés DIRECTO | Tardà, en el Supremo: "Este juicio está inspirado en la venganza"

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy, la exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y el exministro de Hacienda Cristóbal Montoro, entre otros, explicarán frente al Supremo para explicar qué ocurrió en Catalunya durante el 'procés'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
26/02/2019.- Imagen de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo durante la declaración de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell este martes en el juicio del 'procés'. EFE/Tribunal Supremo

Imagen de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo durante la declaración de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell este martes en el juicio del "procés". EFE/Tribunal Supremo

Nueva fase en el juicio al procés. Es turno de los testigos. El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy, la exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y el exministro de Hacienda Cristóbal Montoro, entre otros, explicarán frente al Supremo para explicar qué ocurrió en Catalunya durante el procés

[Actualiza aquí el directo]

Tardà: "Este juicio está inspirado en la venganza"

El diputado de ERC en el Congreso Joan Tardà ha sido el primero en declarar como testigo. Y ha empezado fuerte: "Este juicio está inspirado en la venganza". Tras estas primeras palabras, el juez Manuel Marchena le ha exigido no hacer valoraciones: "No empezamos bien. No está ustéd autorizado a hacer valoraciones políticas, solo a someterse a lo que es la razón de su declaración".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad