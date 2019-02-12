El Tribunal Supremo dio inicio este martes al juicio del procés, en el que están acusados doce líderes independentistas, incluido el exvicepresident Oriol Junqueras, por el proceso soberanista catalán que derivó en la celebración del 1-O y la declaración unilateral de independencia de Catalunya (DUI).
Nueve de ellos partieron desde las cárceles de Alcalá Meco y Soto del Real hasta la Audiencia Nacional, donde permanecieron antes de ser trasladados al Supremo (pues no cuenta con dependencias para presos).
Encabezados por Oriol Junqueras, quien se enfrenta a la mayor petición de pena (veinticinco años de cárcel), son los acusados sobre los que pesa el delito más grave, el de rebelión.
Junto a vicepresident de la Generalitat, la lista la engrosan los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa, Santi Vila, Carles Mundó y Meritxell Borrás; la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, así como los representantes de las asociaciones soberanistas ANC y Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart, respectivamente.
La Fiscalía pide para ellos penas que oscilan entre los 7 y 25 años de cárcel por los delitos de rebelión, malversación y desobediencia, mientras que la Abogacía del Estado las rebaja a entre 7 y 12 años de prisión al acusar por sedición.
Vox, acusación popular, pide condenas de 24 a 74 años. Las divergencias de criterio entre las acusaciones se asientan en un elemento clave sobre el que pivotará el juicio: la violencia.
Puedes seguir aquí el juicio del procés en streaming.
El procés, un "juicio político"
La vulneración de derechos fundamentales y la denuncia de un "juicio político" han centrado, en las primeras horas de la vista, los alegatos de las defensas de los líderes independentistas catalanes acusados de organizar el referéndum del 1-O.
El juicio ha generado una gran expectación en las inmediaciones del Alto Tribunal, situado en Madrid, así como en Barcelona, donde ha habido muestras de apoyo a los presos soberanistas.
