Juicio del procés La Fiscalía desautoriza al fiscal Rubira por dudar de la imparcialidad de los jueces catalanes

El fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional se había preguntado si podría haber "imparcialidad" y "serenidad" si se enviase el procedimiento por rebelión y sedición a Catalunya. Según la Fiscalía, se refería al ambiente de crispación del 'procés'.

El 'major' de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero. / EFE

La Fiscalía ha aclarado que, cuando el fiscal Pedro Rubira ha cuestionado la imparcialidad de los tribunales catalanes en el procés, "en ningún caso se duda de la profesionalidad de los magistrados que ejercen sus funciones en Catalunya", y que a lo que se refería es al ambiente de crispación.

El portavoz de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional, Miguel Ángel Carballo, ha hecho esta aclaración en una nota de prensa emitida tras la celebración de la vista del artículo de previo pronunciamiento celebrada para dirimir si la Audiencia Nacional es competente para juzgar a la cúpula de los Mossos por el 1-O, entre ellos al major Josep Lluís Trapero.

En la vista, Rubira se ha preguntado si puede haber "imparcialidad" y "serenidad" si se manda este procedimiento por rebelión y sedición a Catalunya. Sobre esta cuestión, desde la Fiscalía se asegura que Rubira no ha pretendido poner en duda a los jueces que "con su desempeño diario garantizan el ejercicio de los derechos de los ciudadanos y la aplicación de las normas de nuestro ordenamiento jurídico".

Carballo precisa que su compañero se ha apoyado en lo que decía la querella de la Fiscalía que dio lugar a esta causa y en la que se señalaba: "En el presente caso también se observa la conveniencia de preservar la necesaria serenidad en el enjuiciamiento de unas conductas que están generando un sentimiento de fractura social que no se puede desconocer".

Rubira ha expuesto así los elementos objetivos que justifican la competencia de la Audiencia Nacional y junto a esos "argumentos principales" ha hecho mención "al ambiente de crispación que existía en la sociedad catalana generado en torno a la celebración del llamado referéndum del 1-O".

"La Fiscalía reitera su confianza en la independencia de jueces y tribunales en Catalunya, así como la imparcialidad de cada juez en cada caso que se somete a su jurisdicción", concluye la nota.

