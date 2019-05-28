La Fiscalía mantendrá la acusación por rebelión contra los líderes independentistas, sentados en el banquillo del Tribunal Supremo en el marco del juicio al procés, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart, Carme Forcadell, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull, Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva y Josep Rull.
En la fase final del juicio al procés, la Fiscalía considera que los delitos de rebelión, malversación y desobediencia han quedado probados, mediante la fase documental y los informes aportados, por lo que la intención del Ministerio Público es sostener la acusación que ha motivado el juicio, según informa este martes la Cadena Ser.
Los fiscales del caso se reunirán para ultimar los detalles de su informe final, en el que se establecerán las posibles modificaciones sobre las penas de prisión o inhabilitación, pero sin cambiar la acusación de rebelión.
El Ministerio Público considera que se ha demostrado que los líderes independentistas permitieron una violencia que usaron para presionar y conseguir la independencia en Catalunya, y confirman la intención de mantener la acusación contra los encausados manteniendo la petición más alta de cárcel por los delitos de rebelión y malversación de fondos públicos.
Por sendos delitos la petición más alta fue para el presidente de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Oriol Junqueras, con 25 años de cárcel. Por un delito de rebelión piden 17 años de prisión para Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart y Carme Forcadell; seguidos de Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, con una petición de 16 años de cárcel; y, finalmente, piden siete años por desobediencia y malversación para Santi Vila, Meritxell Borràs y Carles Mundó.
