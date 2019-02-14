Público
Juicio al 'procés' Forn asegura que no dio órdenes políticas a los Mossos sobre el referéndum

El exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn ha sido el segundo procesado en comparecer ante el tribunal que juzga el 'procés'.

14/02/2019.- El exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn, en el juicio al 'procés'.

"No di órdenes a los Mossos sobre el referéndum". Así de contundente se ha mostrado el exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn, que ha sido el segundo procesado en comparecer ante el tribunal que juzga el procés. El también candidato a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, en prisión provisional desde el 2 de noviembre de 2017, ha aceptado responder a las preguntas de la Fiscalía y la Abogacía del Estado, así como a su propia defensa.

[Habrá ampliación]

