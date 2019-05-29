Golpes en la cabeza y rostros ensangrentados; personas mayores arrojadas al suelo y pateadas, y manifestantes sentados pacíficamente que se vieron arrastrados por agentes de Policía Nacional y Guardia Civil de forma violenta, agarrados por las muñecas e incluso por la cabeza y el cuello. La actuación policial para frustrar el referéndum soberanista del 1 de Octubre de 2017, que además está siendo investigada en distintos juzgados catalanes, está siendo exhibida con toda su crudeza este miércoles, en el juicio a la cúpula del procés.
Si el martes fueron las acusaciones -salvo los ultraderechistas de Vox, que no pidieron la inclusión de una sola prueba documental en la causa-, quienes mostraron agresiones a policías y guardias civiles en esa jornada -en particular la Fiscalía, que es quien acusa por rebelión-, los vídeos propuestos como prueba por las defensas persiguen retratar la parte más oscura de la actuación policial.
En una causa en la que han comparecido como testigos cerca de 200 agentes -llamados por la Fiscalía y la Abogacía del Estado-, y en la que los máximos responsables políticos del Ministerio del Interior e incluso del Gobierno, con Mariano Rajoy a la cabeza, han eludido cualquier autocrítica o asunción de responsabilidad –"Yo no di la orden", que diría el exministro Juan Ignacio Zoido-, las defensas pretenden demostrar que la violencia en esa jornada y en las posteriores tiene su origen en la actuación policial, que únicamente recibió la orden del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya de impedir las votaciones.
(Habrá ampliación)
