La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha recordado que la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias considera "imposible" que el cabeza de lista de Junts al Congreso por Barcelona, Jordi Sànchez, pueda participar en un debate electoral desde la cárcel de Soto del Real en la que está en prisión preventiva mientras se juzga el referéndum ilegal de 2017, pero en todo caso remite la decisión al Tribunal Supremo que está enjuiciando el caso.
El candidato de Junts per Catalunya por Barcelona, juzgado ante el Supremo por el procés, pidió a la Junta Electoral y a Instituciones Penitenciarias la autorización para celebrar el debate electoral y así garantizar a los ciudadanos poder escuchar a todos los candidatos.
"El órgano competente para decidir es la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo que le está enjuiciando en este momento, razón por la que la JEC no resulta competente para resolver sobre lo solicitado", dice la resolución aprobada.
Eso sí, el organismo arbitral recalca que hay un "informe desfavorable" por parte del Ministerio del Interior, que ve materialmente imposible organizar un debate en prisión y encima retransmitido por los medios de comunicación.
(Habrá ampliación)
