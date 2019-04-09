Público
Juicio del procés La jueza procesa a los directores de TV3 y Catalunya Ràdio por los preparativos del 1-O

En un auto, procesa a 30 investigados, entre ellos varios exaltos cargos del Govern de Carles Puigdemont, por los delitos de malversación, desobediencia, falsedad, revelación de secretos y prevaricación, y fija para diecisiete de ellos una fianza por responsabilidad civil de casi seis millones de euros.

La juez de Barcelona que instruye el 1-O ha procesado a 30 investigados por malversación y prevaricación, entre otros, aunque ha exculpado al exsenador de ERC Santi Vidal y al arquitecto jurídico del "procés", Carles Viver i Pi Sunyer, y no se pronuncia sobre el aforado Lluis Salvadó, exsecretario de Hacienda. Entre los nombres destacados, aparece el director general de Comunicació, Jaume Clotet Planas, y los directores de Catalunya Ràdio y TV3, Saul Gordillo y Vicent Sanchis.

En un auto, la jueza procesa a 30 investigados, entre ellos varios exaltos cargos del Govern de Carles Puigdemont, por los delitos de malversación, desobediencia, falsedad, revelación de secretos y prevaricación, y fija para diecisiete de ellos una fianza por responsabilidad civil de casi seis millones de euros, cifra equivalente supuestamente a los gastos comprometidos con el 1-O.

En su escrito, la juez procesa a los exaltos cargos del Govern Antoni Molons, Joaquim Nin, Jaume Clotet, Josep Ginesta, Francesc Sutrías, Aleix Villatoro, Amadeu Altafaj y al exsecretario general del Diplocat Albert Royo, entre otros, y exculpa a 15 investigados, entre ellos Santi Vidal –cuyas conferencias en las que desveló que el Govern ocultaba una partida de 400 millones para el referéndum propiciaron la apertura de la causa judicial– y Carles Viver i Pi Sunyer.

Además, la juez señala en su escrito que no es competente para pronunciarse sobre el exsecretario general de Hacienda Lluis Salvadó, dada su condición de aforado.


