El Tribunal Supremo ha comunicado ahora a las defensas de los nueve líderes independentistas presos que el Departamento de Justicia de la Generalitat tiene previsto iniciar el viernes su traslado a Madrid para el juicio por el procés, que se iniciará en las próximas semanas.
Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el Supremo, que la semana pasada informó de que el traslado se iba a iniciar hoy martes, ha remitido una nueva providencia a los abogados de los encarcelados en la que sostiene que el Departamento de Justicia ha aplazado la conducción al próximo viernes.
Ni el Departamento de Justicia, del que dependen las cárceles catalanas donde están internos los líderes independentistas, ni el Ministerio de Interior, responsable del resto de prisiones de España, confirman oficialmente cuándo se llevará a cabo el traslado, dado que quieren garantizar la máxima seguridad frente a posibles movilizaciones que intenten sabotear las conducciones.
En una primera fase, el área Penitenciaria de los Mossos conducirá a los presos desde las cárceles en las que se encuentran -Lledoners (Barcelona), El Catllar (Tarragona) y Puig de les Basses (Girona) hasta Brians 2, en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), centro de enlace entre los Servicios Penitenciarios de la Generalitat e Instituciones Penitenciarias, dependiente del Ministerio del Interior.
Posteriormente, serán conducidos por la Guardia Civil a las cárceles madrileñas de Soto del Real, en el caso de los hombres, y de Alcalá de Henares, en el de las mujeres, prisiones en las que está previsto que permanezcan mientras dure el juicio.
El presidente del tribunal que los juzgará, Manuel Marchena, comunicó ayer al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, que el Supremo prevé comenzar el juicio contra los 12 líderes independentistas procesados en la causa "en fechas próximas" al 5 de febrero de cara a activar el traslado de los nueve acusados presos.
Actualmente, la exconsellera Dolors Bassa está interna en Puig de les Basses; la expresidenta del Parlament Carmen Forcadell en la cárcel de Mas de Enric y los siete hombres (Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Sánchez y Jordi Cuixart) en Lledoners.
