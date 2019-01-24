El Tribunal Supremo tiene previsto citar al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy como testigo en el juicio contra los 12 líderes soberanistas del procés, pero no al expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont por estar procesado en la misma causa ni tampoco al rey Felipe VI al estar exento como marca la ley.
Fuentes jurídicas han informado que el tribunal que preside Manuel Marchena está dispuesto a acceder a la petición planteada por algunas defensas y la acusación popular que ejerce Vox, quienes solicitaron la comparecencia de Rajoy en el juicio. A falta del auto de admisión de prueba, que está ultimando el tribunal, la intención es citar a Rajoy porque el expresidente envió una carta a Puigdemont en la que le preguntaba si había o no declarado la independencia de Catalunya, una misiva que fue respondida por el exdirigente catalán, huido de la Justicia.
Creen en el tribunal que existe base suficiente para citarle en el juicio. Todo indica que comenzará la primera semana de febrero, entre el 5 y el 6, porque aparece en el relato de hechos que contienen los escritos de la Fiscalía, la Abogacía y Vox. El expresidente del Gobierno ha sido citado en los escritos por su participación directa en el desarrollo de los hechos, por lo que su declaración podría esclarecer algunos aspectos de los mismos. Sería, por tanto, la segunda vez que Rajoy declararía como testigo en un juicio después de hacerlo el 26 de julio en 2017 cuando testificó en la vista oral de la Gürtel estando todavía en La Moncloa.
El tribunal no tiene previsto sin embargo citar a Carles Puigdemont, considerado junto al presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, el líder del "procés", no tanto por estar huido de la Justicia sino porque su condición de procesado es incompatible con la de testigo en el mismo procedimiento. Las defensas habían planteado que testificara por videoconferencia, como también se planteó para la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, a la que el tribunal tampoco citará por ostentar la misma condición que Puigdemont, procesada y huida.
Tampoco accederá a citar al rey Felipe VI como solicitaron las defensas del exlíder de la ANC y diputado de JxCAT Jordi Sánchez y de los exconsellers Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, pues está exento de hacerlo, como así recogen los artículos 410 y 411 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal. Los tres acusados pidieron la comparecencia de Felipe VI por el histórico discurso que pronunció el 3 de octubre de 2017, dos días después de la celebración del referéndum ilegal del 1-O.
