Juicio del procés Suspenden a un guardia civil por grabar a los presos del procés y burlarse de ellos

Se ha ordenado la apertura de un expediente disciplinario y la suspensión de funciones como medida cautelar por su comportamiento.

Fotograma del vídeo grabado por el guardia civil.

El director general de la Guardia Civil, Félix Azón, ha ordenado la apertura de expediente disciplinario y la suspensión de funciones de un agente del Instituto Armado que ha sido identificado como el autor de la grabación de un vídeo desde el convoy en el que se ha trasladado desde a Madrid a los presos independentistas.

La Guardia Civil ha comprobado que la grabación del vídeo que ha circulado por redes sociales se efectuó en el interior de un vehículo del Cuerpo que formaba parte del convoy encargado del traslado de los presos desde la prisión catalana de Brians 2 a las madrileñas de Soto del Real y Alcalá-Mecó.

El agente ha sido identificado tras la información reservada abierta por parte de la Guardia Civil y se ha ordenado la apertura de un expediente disciplinario y la suspensión de funciones como medida cautelar.

Durante este viernes se han difundido diferentes vídeos, algunos de ellos atribuidos a agentes de Mossos d'Esquadra participantes en el dispositivo. El que ha motivado las medidas disciplinarias se habría grabado por un agente de la Guardia Civil desde uno de los vehículos que han custodiado a los presos independentistas.

Los siete procesados por el Tribunal Supremo varones han llegado pasadas las 17.00 horas a la prisión de Soto del Real y las mujeres ingresaron en Alcalá-Meco una hora antes.

El primer traslado desde la Audiencia Nacional a la prisión de los ex dirigentes catalanes fue motivo de polémica porque las cámaras de televisión captaron unos comentarios ofensivos de policías nacionales dirigidos al exvicepresidente catalán Oriol Junqueras."

