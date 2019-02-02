Público
La plataforma reclama a Manuel Marchena que se generen "espacios reservados" para observadores internacionales, ya que han sido descartados por el Tribunal Supremo.

El magistrado del Tribunal Supremo Manuel Marchena. EFE

La plataforma International Trial Watch (ITW), que impulsa la presencia de observadores internacionales en el juicio por el procés, ha pedido una reunión con el presidente del tribunal, Manuel Marchena, para exigirle que le garantice espacios reservados dentro de la sala de vistas.

En un comunicado, la plataforma, que agrupa a varias asociaciones catalanas pro derechos humanos, ha reaccionado así a la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de no reservar un espacio específico para observadores en la sala donde se celebrará el juicio del procés, como solicitaban algunas defensas, argumentando que éste se televisará en directo y a través de la web del propio tribunal.

International Trial Watch asegura que pedirá una reunión con Marchena para "exponerle" sus motivos "y la necesidad de espacios reservados par observadores".

Jueces por la Democracia considera que no se ha infringido la ley

En todo caso, anuncia que desde que se inicie el juicio del procés, el próximo 12 de febrero, "representantes acreditados de la plataforma ITW estarán presentes a las puertas del Tribunal Supremo".

En una entrevista en la emisora Catalunya Ràdio, la portavoz de Jueces por la Democracia (JXD) en Cataluña, Montserrat Comas, ha opinado que al denegar la reserva de espacios para observadores internacionales en la sala, el Supremo "no ha infringido ninguna ley", ya que ese asunto no está regulado en la ley procesal.

Comas ha añadido que "la mejor manera" de dar publicidad al juicio del procés "es lo que se hará, retransmitirlo por los medios de comunicación, sin cortar, y por la página web del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ)".

