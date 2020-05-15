Estás leyendo: Julio Anguita en estado "crítico" en la UCI del Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba "pendiente de evolución"

Julio Anguita en estado "crítico" en la UCI del Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba "pendiente de evolución"

El histórico dirigente de IU y exalcalde de Córdoba, continúa ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía de Córdoba tras haber sufrido un infarto el pasado sábado. En las últimas horas su estado ha empeorado.

Julio Anguita, en una imagen de archivo.-JAIRO VARGAS
Julio Anguita, en una imagen de archivo.-JAIRO VARGAS

Europa Press

El estado de salud de Julio Anguita se ha deteriorado. El histórico dirigente de IU y exalcalde de Córdoba, continúa ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía de Córdoba, pero si hasta el jueves su estado era grave pero estable, en las últimas horas ha pasado ser "crítico y pendiente de evolución", tras haber sufrido una parada cardiaca el pasado sábado.

Así lo han confirmado este jueves a Europa Press fuentes del complejo hospitalario cordobés, donde ingresó Anguita después de que fuese atendido primero en su domicilio de Córdoba por el equipo de emergencias sanitarias ubicado en la Fuensanta.

En ese momento, el sábado por la mañana, los profesionales de la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) 061 tuvieron que aplicarle maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar, al encontrarse al paciente en parada cardiaca. A continuación, fue trasladado en la UVI móvil del 061 Reina Sofía, donde permanece ingresado en la UCI.

Anguita ha sufrido con anterioridad varios ataques al corazón que le llevaron a ser intervenido quirúrgicamente en dos ocasiones por problemas cardíacos. El primer infarto lo sufrió en el año 1993 en Barcelona, y el segundo en Córdoba en el verano de 1998. Incluso ha publicado 'Corazón rojo. La vida después de un infarto', donde relata su propia experiencia tras sufrir este problema de salud

