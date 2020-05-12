Estás leyendo: Julio Anguita mejora levemente: le retiran la sedación y ya respira por sí mismo

Ingresado en la UCI Julio Anguita mejora levemente: le retiran la sedación y ya respira por sí mismo

El histórico dirigente de IU se mantiene "estable, dentro de la gravedad" y sigue ingresado en la UCI

El excoordinador federal de IU Julio Anguita, en entrevista con la Agencia EFE en Córdoba. EFE/Rafa Alcaide
El excoordinador federal de IU Julio Anguita, en entrevista con la Agencia EFE en Córdoba. EFE/Rafa Alcaide

Córdoba

Público | agencias

El histórico dirigente de IU y exalcalde de Córdoba, Julio Anguita, se mantiene "estable, dentro de la gravedad" pero ya sin sedación y respirador, según ha informado la propia familia. 

"A Julio le han quitado sedación y respirador. Ahora hay que esperar a ver cómo evoluciona. Sigue habiendo esperanza. La familia y amistades próximas os dan las gracias por vuestro apoyo", ha informado a través de Twitter la familia del veterano político, que continúa ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía de Córdoba tras haber sufrido una parada cardiaca el pasado sábado.

Anguita ingresó el pasado sábado en el hospital después de que fuese atendido primero en su domicilio de Córdoba por el equipo de emergencias sanitarias ubicado en la Fuensanta.

En ese momento, el sábado por la mañana, los profesionales de la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) 061 tuvieron que aplicarle maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar, al encontrarse al paciente en parada cardíaca. A continuación, fue trasladado en la UVI móvil del 061 Reina Sofía, donde permanece ingresado en la UCI.

Anguita ha sufrido con anterioridad varios ataques al corazón que le llevaron a ser intervenido quirúrgicamente en dos ocasiones por problemas cardíacos. El primer infarto lo sufrió en el año 1993 en Barcelona, y el segundo en Córdoba en el verano de 1998. Incluso ha publicado Corazón rojo. La vida después de un infarto', donde relata su propia experiencia tras sufrir este problema de salud.

