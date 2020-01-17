La Conselleria de Justicia ha autorizado la comparecencia el 28 de enero de los dirigentes independentistas encarcelados Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn en la Comisión de Investigación del 155 en el Parlament de Cataluña.
Según ha informado la secretaría de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la Víctima, se garantizará su presencia en el Parlament.
Ha argumentado que es un "deber inexcusable, atendiendo a que se trata de una petición formulada por la Cámara catalana".
((HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))
