Junqueras Los exconsellers encarcelados saldrán el 28 de enero para comparecer en el Parlament

La Conselleria de Justicia ha autorizado la comparecencia de los dirigentes independentistas Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn en la Comisión de Investigación del 155.

Los líderes independentistas Joaquim Forn, Raul Romeva y Oriol Junqueras. EFE

La Conselleria de Justicia ha autorizado la comparecencia el 28 de enero de los dirigentes independentistas encarcelados Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn en la Comisión de Investigación del 155 en el Parlament de Cataluña.

Según ha informado la secretaría de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la Víctima, se garantizará su presencia en el Parlament.

Ha argumentado que es un "deber inexcusable, atendiendo a que se trata de una petición formulada por la Cámara catalana".

