El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras ,en una carta que publica El Periódico, ha reaprobado las ofensas a aquellos que se muestran en desacuerdo con el independentismo: "Cuando mi equipo me comenta insultos (a Serrat, Évole,..) por parte de algunos independentistas, simplemente no salgo de mi asombro".
"Por eso quiero decir, y decirlo bien alto, que soy amigo de Joan Herrera. De Justo Molinero o de Eugenia Parejo. De Jaume Asens. Y de Gemma Ubasart. Y de Jordi Évole. Y me gustaría que Joan Manuel Serrat o Elisenda Alamany llegaran a contarme entre sus amigos, algún día. No importa cuánto discrepen de mí en muchas cosas", apunta el exvicepresidente, actualmente encarcelado.
Junqueras: "Nos enfrentaremos al odio, pero no odiaremos"
Junqueras hace este lunes un llamamiento a la convivencia, la dignidad, la fraternidad y la amistad, y asegura: "Nos enfrentaremos al odio, pero no odiaremos". El exvicepresidente parafrasea la Oda a la Alegría de Schiller, para quien la libertad solo tiene sentido como puente hacia la alegría y la felicidad humanas, y destaca sus referencias a la hermandad y la amistad.
Al respecto, Junqueras recuerda que "no hay República sin fraternidad, y la fraternidad solo puede nacer de nuestra capacidad de hacernos amigos de aquellas personas de las que discrepamos".
"No hay República sin fraternidad, y la fraternidad solo puede nacer de nuestra capacidad de hacernos amigos de aquellas personas de las que discrepamos"
"Por suerte o por desgracia (y yo creo que por suerte), el contexto geopolítico y social en que se mueve el independentismo catalán hace imposibles cualquier camino hacia la República que no transite por vías estrictamente pacíficas", reconoce.
En este sentido, Oriol Junqueras señala que "cuando Ciudadanos intenta provocar tensión alrededor de elementos emocionales, como por ejemplo los símbolos, sabe lo que hace. Sabe que su única esperanza de victoria se encuentra en imposibilitar la cordialidad y los buenos sentimientos entre el republicanismo y las personas que discrepan de él, o que participan del mismo de alguna forma pero no de la forma mayoritaria".
Junqueras recuerda que en unos meses se someterá "a un juicio injusto en el que ya se nos ha condenado de antemano. Los que quieren apuntalar el régimen del 78 al precio que sea intentarán convertir la ocasión en una explosión de odio irracional. Nuestra labor es impedirlo".
