“No voy a renunciar a mis convicciones democráticas, y las acusaciones no van a dejar de perseguirme por ellas”. El exvicepresident de la Generalitat y líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha rechazado este jueves contestar a las preguntas de las acusaciones en el juicio al procés, que arrancó este martes en el Tribunal Supremo [Aquí, toda la información de la jornada en directo].
Junqueras ya había anticipado que no respondería a las preguntas de los utlraderechistas de Vox, si bien hoy ha dedicado sus primeras palabras a explicar por qué tampoco contestará a la Fiscalía y a la Abogacía del Estado. Como han hecho la mayoría de las defensas de los 12 procesados hasta hoy, el líder de ERC y candidato por este partido a las elecciones europeas de mayo, que lleva un año y 4 meses en prisión provisional ha defendido que está ante un "juicio político”, y se ha reivindicado como “preso político": "Estoy convencido de que se me acusa por mis ideas”.
De hecho, Junqueras ha incidido en que seguirá trabajando por el "derecho de autodeterminación" de Catalunya, pase lo que pase en el juicio, y en que su "propuesta de encontrar una solución política" sigue hoy "vigente". Ha recuperado la figura de la "silla vacía", y ha recurrido a ella en varias ocasiones, para acusar al Estado de no haber buscado una solución política, pese a la voluntad "mayoritaria" de los catalanes. Esta cuestión, decía "no se resuelve poniendo a la gente en la cárcel", aunque habrá "quien quiera", apostillaba.
(Habrá ampliación)
