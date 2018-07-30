El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras y el exconseller Raül Romeva han presentado ante la sala penal del Tribunal Supremo (TS) un escrito de recusación por presunta falta de imparcialidad contra cinco de los magistrados que deben juzgarles en la causa que investiga el proceso soberanista.
El escrito recusa a los magistrados Manuel Marchena, Andrés Martínez, Juan Ramón Berdugo, Luciano Varela y Antonio Del Moral.
El abogado de los políticos soberanistas, Andreu Van den Eynde, asegura en el escrito que los magistrados "han tomado decisiones que comprometen su imparcialidad" en el caso, y lamenta que hayan utilizado expresiones que así lo demuestran.
Señala que aunque todo el mundo es libre de creer y defender sus ideas, los valores de los magistrados "podrían encontrarse en colisión con los de los procesados hasta el punto de afectar a la imparcialidad de los juzgadores".
El abogado recuerda que la causa tiene un componente político indiscutible y la ideología de los jueces "podría llegar a suponer una barrera" para dictar sentencia.
Subraya como uno de los principales motivos del cuestionamiento el sistema de elección de la cúpula judicial, que "ha sido criticado internacionalmente por su permeabilidad a las decisiones políticas".
Además, critica que hayan asumido que el TS tiene las competencias para juzgarles, una decisión que "no solo es indebida y vulneradora de derechos fundamentales relevantes, sino que está en la clave de toda la estrategia de indefensión".
