Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno: "Veo incomprensible que la tercera fuerza política quiera presidir el Gobierno"

El candidato a la Junta de Andalucía por el Partido Popular no considera al líder de Ciudadanos una alternativa viable y evita hablar de Vox.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Grupo Popular, Juan Manuel Moreno, se dirige a la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía

El presidente del Grupo Popular, Juan Manuel Moreno, se dirige a la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía

El candidato a presidente de Andalucía, Juan Maunel Moreno Bonilla, ha asegurado en una entrevista que no ve como buena opción a Juan Marín, líder de Ciudadanos, para la Presidencia: "Veo incomprensible que la tercera fuerza política quiera presidir el Gobierno". 

Al ser interpelado por las posibilidades de que ambos partidos sean capaces de llegar a un acuerdo, sobre diez, calificó las posibilidades de altas: "Estamos en un siete o un ocho. La única opción para que no se diera sería que Ciudadanos se aliase con el Partido Socialista para buscar una fórmula que llevara a un bloqueo de la situación por falta de acuerdo, y este a una repetición de elecciones", declaró durante la entrevista

Sobre Vox, la gran sorpresa de las elecciones andaluzas, prefirió no hacer valoraciones, aunque sí ve puntos en común con el partido de Francisco Serrano: "Coincidimos en la defensa de la nación de España". Pablo Casado, por su parte, dejó entrever que no espera negociar pero sí que faciliten la investidura con su abstención.

El PP, que aspira a gobernar en Andalucía tras los 36 años de gobiernos ininterrumpidos del PSOE, considera que Susana Díaz debe dar un paso al lado. Moreno, durante la entrevista, analiza las causas de la caída electoral del partido socialista: "Fue un cóctel, a los 40 años se le sumó la gestión tremendamente mala de Susana Díaz. Todo eso ha explosionado. Susana Díaz debería aceptar el resultado y que su tiempo ha acabado."

En cuanto a las negociaciones que esperan a Moreno con Juan Marín, el líder del PP en Andalucía cree que los equipos deben ser pequeños: "Tiene que ser un equipo operativo y funcional, no más de tres personas", ha considerado. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad