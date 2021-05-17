La Junta de Andalucía lleva al Supremo la negativa de su TSJ al cierre perimetral de un pueblo de Granada

madrid
El Tribunal Supremo ya ha recibido de la Junta de Andalucía el recurso contra la decisión del Tribunal Superior de Justicia andaluz de no ratificar el cierre perimetral de la localidad granadina de Montefrío como medida frente a la covid. La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Supremo ha pedido a la Fiscalía su informe perceptivo sobre la cuestión y tiene tres días para pronunciarse, según el funcionamiento del recurso de casación exprés inaugurado tras el levantamiento del estado de alarma, el pasado 9 de mayo.
Ya son dos los recursos de casación que ha de resolver el Supremo, en un plazo de cinco días cada uno; y los dos son por el mismo motivo: el cierre perimetral como arma para luchar contra la pandemia. La semana pasada el Alto Tribunal inició el estudio del primero de ellos, procedente del Gobierno canario, contra la negativa de su tribunal autonómico de tumbar el cierre perimetral de las islas cuando éstas se encuentren en las fases 3 y 4 de alerta sanitaria.
A lo largo de esta semana, el Supremo tiene que resolver ambos recursos. En su respuesta se espera que tengan peso los criterios expuestos por la Fiscalía.
