La Junta de Andalucía localiza tres cajas fuertes con documentos de los ERE

Estos textos "señalan a anteriores presidentes y gobiernos socialistas" y que no se conocían, según ha avanzado el consejero de Presidencia, Elías Bendodo (PP)

Los expresidentes andaluces Manuel Chaves y José Antonio Griñán, en la última sesión del juicio que se ha seguido en la Audiencia de Sevilla por la pieza política del caso ERE.EFE/Raúl Caro

La Junta de Andalucía ha localizado tres cajas fuertes en la agencia pública IDEA "llena de papeles de los ERE" que "señalan a anteriores presidentes y gobiernos socialistas" y que no se conocían, según ha avanzado el consejero de Presidencia, Elías Bendodo (PP).

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Gobierno, Bendodo ha asegurado que ha puesto los documentos a disposición del juzgado de instrucción 6 de Sevilla, que instruye la macrocausa de los ERE.

El consejero ha acusado a los anteriores gobiernos socialistas de "meter en las cajas fuertes los documentos que durante años han reclamado los juzgados" relativos a casos relacionados con el fraude de los ERE.

(Habrá ampliación)

