El presidente del Grupo Parlamentario de Vox en la Cámara andaluza, Francisco Serrano, no seguirá ostentando la portavocía de su grupo en materia de Igualdad, Políticas Sociales y Conciliación. Serrano pasará a ser el portavoz en materia de Justicia.
Este cambio tiene lugar después de que el líder del partido de extrema derecha en Andalucía vertiera una serie de declaraciones sobre la sentencia a La Manada, en las que atacó durísimamente al feminismo y a la dignidad de las mujeres. Tras la polémica suscitada y la posterior desacreditación de su propio partido, Serrano se cogió la baja médica el pasado mes de julio.
Fuentes de Vox han descartado que el hecho de que Serrano deje de ser el portavoz en materia de Igualdad esté relacionado con sus polémicas declaraciones. Asimismo, explican que se ha decidido llevar a cabo una reestructuración del grupo parlamentario que afecta casi a la totalidad de los doce diputados que lo componen y que viene motivada por la incorporación de un coordinador general del grupo parlamentario, Carlos Hugo Fernández-Roca, un abogado madrileño que encabezó la lista de Vox por Toledo en las pasadas elecciones generales.
Esta reestructuración, que todavía se está ultimando, mantiene a Francisco Serrano como presidente del grupo y a Alejandro Hernández como portavoz parlamentario. En cuanto a los portavoces adjuntos, continúa Ángela Mulas, mientras que se incorpora, en sustitución de Luz Belinda Rodríguez, Rodrigo Alonso, que también tiene la función de secretario general del grupo.
Las mismas fuentes han señalado que después de los meses transcurridos de experiencia parlamentaria, se quiere ajustar mejor a cada diputado a los asuntos que mejor pueden llevar. Todavía se está trabajando en la reestructuración definitiva del grupo.
