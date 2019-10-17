Público
Elecciones generales 10-N La Junta Electoral amplía el plazo de voto por correo hasta dos días antes del 10-N

La JEC ha decidido prorrogar el plazo para votar por correo hasta el 8 de noviembre a las 14 horas.

Una persona porta un sobre del voto por correo para las elecciones del próximo 28-A mientras espera su turno en una oficina de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Carlos Pérez

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha acordado este jueves ampliar el plazo depósito del voto por correo para las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre hasta el viernes 8 a las 14 horas, el último antes de los comicios.

Así lo ha decidido tras estudiar el informe remitido por el presidente de la Sociedad Estatal Correos y Telégrafos en el que se solicitaba ampliar el plazo de voto por correo para las elecciones generales, un plazo que terminaba el 6 de noviembre.

Con esta decisión, la JEC insta a Correos a extremar la diligencia para asegurar que los sobres con el voto puedan entregarse el día de la votación en las respectivas mesas electorales, dentro de los plazos legalmente establecidos.

La JEC recuerda que la resolución del acuerdo adoptado será comunicada a las Juntas Electorales Provinciales para su conocimiento y traslado a las juntas de zona, así como a los representantes generales de las candidaturas concurrentes a las elecciones generales.

Además, la decisión será trasladada a la Dirección General de Política Interior y a la Sociedad Estatal Correos y Telégrafos, la cual deberá dar la debida difusión a la referida ampliación de plazo.

