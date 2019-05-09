Público
Elecciones europeas La Junta Electoral Central proclama como candidatos a las europeas a Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí

El organismo arbitral adopta esta decisión después de que el Tribunal Constitucional haya avalado las candidaturas de los tres políticos fugados en Bélgica.

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, acompañado de los exconsejeros Toni Comín (d) y Clara Ponsatí, y el abogado Aamer Anwar (2i), en Schengen.- EFE/Lara Malvesí

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha acordado este jueves proclamar como candidatos a las elecciones europeas en la lista de Lliures per Europa al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y a quienes fueran sus consejeros, Antoni Comín y Clara Ponsatí.

El organismo arbitral adopta esta decisión después de que el Tribunal Constitucional haya avalado este mismo jueves las candidaturas de los tres políticos fugados en Bélgica.

Por eso, según la resolución, la JEC ha acordado publicar de nuevo en el Boletín Oficial del Estado la candidatura de esta coalición con los nombres de Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí en los tres primeros puestos de la misma.

