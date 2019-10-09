Público
Elecciones generales 10N La Junta Electoral prohíbe que Catalunya Ràdio y TV3 digan 'presos políticos' y 'exilio'

También ha acordado que estos medios, cuando se refieran al 'Consell per la República' y la 'Asamblea de cargos electos', deberán decir previamente la palabra 'autodenominado' y 'autodenominada'.

Manifestantes sostienen una pancarta en la que se lee 'Libertad para los presos políticos, ya' durante la jornada de protestas del 1-O en Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

La Junta Electoral Provincial de Barcelona ha acordado que los periodistas de TV3 y Catalunya Ràdio no utilicen en espacios informativos durante periodo electoral las expresiones 'presos políticos', 'exilio' y 'presidente en el exilio', en relación a personas juzgadas por el Tribunal Supremo en relación al procés o que no han podido ser juzgadas.

En una resolución a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, la Junta Electoral estima en parte la denuncia interpuesta por Cs, que apela a la neutralidad informativa de los medios públicos de comunicación en periodos electorales y que alega que estos mensajes son "claramente identificables con el mensaje electoral de determinadas opciones políticas".

Como ya ocurrió en las últimas elecciones, la Junta Electoral ha acordado que estos medios, cuando se refieran al 'Consell per la República' y la 'Asamblea de cargos electos', deberán decir previamente la palabra 'autodenominado' y 'autodenominada'.

Por lo que respecta a las expresiones 'represión policial' y 'referéndum del 1 de octubre', la Junta Electoral Provincial ha asegurado que están "amparadas por el derecho constitucional a informar y recibir libremente información", y no tienen incidencia electoral.

Además, ha recordado la obligación de la Corporaciò Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA) de preservar el cumplimiento de el acuerdo de la Junta y ha advertido que de lo contrario podrá incurrir en "sanciones económicas contempladas en la LOREG".

