Campaña electoral La Junta Electoral rechaza ordenar la retirada del vídeo electoral de PACMA, como pedía Vox

El organismo arbitral argumenta esta petición "se encuentra "fuera del alcance". 

Vídeo de PACMA.

Captura del vídeo para la campaña electoral de PACMA.

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha rechazado la petición de Vox para que procediera a retirar el vídeo electoral del Partido Animalista contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA) para los comicios del próximo 28 de abril, que, según el partido ultra, "vulnera la normativa electoral porque traspasa los límites de la libertad de expresión" y fomenta el odio y la violencia contra su partido.

En un acuerdo, el organismo arbitral argumenta su decisión de no acceder a lo solicitado alegando que la petición de Vox se encuentra "fuera del alcance de la Junta Electoral Central" ya que, según el artículo 20.5 de la Constitución, el "secuestro de publicaciones, grabaciones y otros medios de información" sólo podrá adoptarse "en virtud de resolución judicial."

"La involución"

En el vídeo denunciado por Vox, titulado "Únete a la revolución",  se sitúa a Vox en la "involución" y se recogen imágenes del partido, de su mitin en Vista Alegre (Madrid) del año pasado y de Abascal, junto a cartuchos y fotos Hitler y del Valle de los Caídos.

Tras la denuncia de Vox, PACMA acusó a los de Abascal de pretender imponerles la "censura" y se reafirmó en todo su contenido recogido en el vídeo, pues a su juicio "planta cara a las políticas del odio y la violencia que abanderan partidos políticos como Vox".

"En el vídeo, a través de una sucesión de imágenes, se afirma que es involución apoyar la tauromaquia y la caza; rechazar la libertad sexual y afectiva; dar la espalda a quienes mueren ahogados en el Mediterráneo y considerarles una amenaza; ignorar a las personas más vulnerables de nuestra sociedad; abanderar un discurso que niega la violencia machista o burlarse de la crisis climática", se defendió.

