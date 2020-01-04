El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha pedido a la Junta Electoral Provincial de Barcelona que no ejecute la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central de retirarle su credencial de diputado del Parlament e inhabilitarlo, porque presentará un recurso al Tribunal Supremo .
En un escrito que ha enviado este sábado a la JEP, recogido por Europa Press, Torra ha anunciado su intención de presentar un recurso contencioso administrativo "de protección de derechos fundamentales" ante el Supremo, por lo que pide una medida cautelar de suspender la resolución de la JEC.
Torra, que en una declaración institucional el viernes ya insistió en que sigue ejerciendo como presidente de la Generalitat y que solo el Parlament lo puede destituir, defiende en el escrito que la decisión de la JEC supone una "vulneración" de sus derechos fundamentales.
"Que la Junta Electoral Provincial se abstenga de realizar ninguna actuación de ejecución del dicho acuerdo para no vulnerar mi derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva", solicita.
El jefe del Ejecutivo catalán ha informado que a las 18.03 del viernes recibió la notificación de un avance de la resolución de la JEC pero que todavía no ha recibido el texto completo ni los votos particulares.
Añade que, cuando reciba la notificación "formal e íntegra" de la resolución de la JEC, presentará un recurso al Tribunal Supremo.
En su declaración institucional en el Palau de la Generalitat el viernes, Torra ya anunció que presentaría todos los recursos posibles y que llegará "hasta el final para defender las instituciones de este país allí donde haga falta; en el Estado español y en Europa".
