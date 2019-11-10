El jurado popular que ha enjuiciado el homicidio de María del Carmen Martínez, viuda del expresidente de Caja Mediterráneo (CAM) Vicente Sala, considera "no culpable" al único procesado y yerno del marido de la fallecida, Miguel López, en un veredicto que acaba de hacerse público.
La portavoz de las seis mujeres y tres hombres ha leído el veredicto en la sala de vistas delante de López, los abogados de las partes y los periodistas, tras casi dos días de deliberaciones secretas y en condiciones de incomunicación.
La decisión se produce después de que anoche, viernes, en torno a las 21.30 horas alcanzaran un primer veredicto que, no obstante, fue devuelto por la presidenta del tribunal, la magistrada Francisca Bru, al considerar que había errores en la argumentación.
María del Carmen Martínez falleció poco antes de las 19 horas del 9 de diciembre de 2016 de dos disparos en la cabeza recibidos en el lavadero del concesionario de automóviles de Alicante de su propiedad y que regentaba su yerno y único acusado, Miguel López.
Durante el juicio se han puesto de manifiesto las diferencias irreconciliables entre la víctima y su hijo primogénito, Vicente Sala Martínez, que ejerce la acusación particular, por un lado, y las tres hermanas de la fallecida y sus cónyuges, por otro.
Estas desavenencias tienen su origen en la gestión de los negocios familiares, con un valor de unos 120 millones de euros sobre todo por la firma de plásticos Samar, y se ha puesto de manifiesto que la víctima tenía previsto traspasar la 'acción de oro' a su primogénito, lo que le habría dado el control de las empresas en perjuicio de las tres hermanas.
