La Justicia cita como testigo a la mujer que medió entre Medina y el primo de Almeida

El juez Adolfo Carretero ha citado como testigo a María Díaz de la Cebosa, que fue quien medió entre el comisionista Luis Medina y el primo del alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, para llevar a cabo la negociación del contrato de las mascarillas, según ha podido confirmar Público

