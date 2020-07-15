Estás leyendo: La Justicia europea da la razón a Apple: no tendrá que pagar 13.000 millones en impuestos

Público
Público
LA SENTENCIA PUEDE SER RECURRIDA

La Justicia europea da la razón a Apple: no tendrá que pagar 13.000 millones en impuestos

El Tribunal General de la UE anula la sanción impuesta por Bruselas que consideró que el gigante tecnológico recibía un trato de favor de Irlanda para eludir el pago de impuestos. Tanto Apple como Dublín recurrieron la decisión de la Comisión.

Pla curt del cartell del Tribunal de Justícia de la UE (TJUE) a Luxemburg. NATÀLIA SEGURA / ACN
Entrada del Tribunal de Justícia de la UE (TJUE) en Luxemburg. NATÀLIA SEGURA / ACN

MADRUD

Actualizado:

JULIA PÉREZ

El Tribunal General de la Unión Europea ha dado la razón a Apple, que no tendrá que pagar los 13.000 millones de euros que la Comisión Europea reclama a la compañía tecnológica estadounidense en impuestos atrasados irlandeses entre 2003 y 2014.

La sentencia, que puede ser recurrida, ha sido difundida este miércoles y aborda los recursos presentados por Irlanda y Apple contra la decisión de la Comisión Europea que obligó a Apple a pagar 13.000 millones de euros más intereses en ayudas que consideró ilegales concedidas por Dublín a la multinacional tecnológica.

La sentencia resuelve un litigio clave en la campaña que impulsa la Unión Europea contra los acuerdos fiscales de las tecnológicas.

La Comisión Europea declaró ilegal el acuerdo fiscal que durante 20 años mantuvo Apple con Irlanda y reclamó a la tecnológica estadounidense el pago a Irlanda de 13.000 millones de euros en impuestos atrasados, más intereses.

Los beneficios de las ventas internacionales de Apple -en Europa, India, África y Oriente Próximo- hacían escala en Irlanda para tributar allí, pero técnicamente, regresaban a la matriz llegan a pagar un 0,005% de impuestos en la Unión Europea.

Con esta técnica, Apple consiguió pagar un tipo efectivo del impuesto sobre sociedades del 1 % sobre los beneficios generados en Europa en 2003 y que se redujo hasta el 0,005 % en 2014", es decir, 50 euros en impuestos por cada millón de euros de beneficios, sostiene Bruselas. “

"A mí me habría llamado la atención", ironizó Margrethe Vestager, comisaria europea de Competencia, al presentar la decisión ante la prensa.

Acceso a la sentencia del Tribunal General en el asunto T-892/16 sobre Apple Sales International y Apple Operations Europe/Comisión.

(Habrá ampliación).

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público