La familia de José Couso sigue peleando para hacer justicia por la muerte del periodista en 2003, cuando fue abatido por el disparo de un carro de combate del ejército de Estados Unidos mientras trabajaba en el hotel Palestine de Bagdag. Después del varapalo de este verano del Tribunal Constitucional, que rechazó los recursos interpuestos para reabrir la causa, los familiares han decidido elevar la cuestión al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH).
La decisión llega tras 16 años y 8 meses de "desprecio a través de archivos, modificaciones de leyes orgánicas, exabruptos por parte de representantes políticos, traición de miembros del gobierno y desprecio de tribunales". Movidos por el deseo de justicia para "un ciudadano español, asesinado en el ejercicio de sus funciones" y agotadas las vías jurisdiccionales en España, el siguiente paso era acudir a la Justicia europea.
Su pretensión es que el TEDH "determine si la reforma de la normativa española sobre jurisdicción universal supuso una vulneración del Convenio Europeo de Derechos Humanos". Esta decisión "impidió seguir investigando y persiguiendo un crimen de guerra cometido contra un ciudadano español y dejándonos incapacitados para buscar justicia ante el asesinato de nuestro Hermano, Amigo y Compañero José Couso", según han afirmado en una nota informativa.
