La Justicia investiga al líder de Vox en Las Palmas por una estafa a una comunidad de propietarios

José Luis Moyano Fabián ha sido denunciado por los propietarios del complejo Green Sea por haberse apropiado de 400.000 euros.

José Luís Moyano Fabián./ Instagimg

José Luis Moyano Fabián, uno de los principales dirigentes de Vox en Las Palmas, está siendo investigado por un juzgado de Gran Canaria por presuntos delitos de estafa, administración desleal, apropiación indebida, coacciones y falsedad documental cuando era administrador de una comunidad de propietarios de pisos turísticos de la isla.

El político de ultraderecha, recién nombrado coordinador del partido en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, será investigado por el Juzgado de Instrucción Nº3 de San Bartolomé de Tirajana, que, según informa eldiario.es, ha visto indicios suficientes de delito.

Los denunciantes señalan a Moyano al frente de un entramado de empresas que se habría apropiado de 400.000 euros a través de los contratos con la constructora Construplan para realizar una seria de reformas en el complejo urbanístico.

La comunidad  aprobó en su momento una derrama de 2,1 millones de euros para llevar a cabo esta reforma, sin embargo, el contrato firmado por Moyano y la empresa fue de 1,7 millones de euros. Por ello, los propietarios reclaman justicia y piden al dirigente de Vox que explique donde fueron a parar los 400.000 euros restantes.

Pero esta no es la única acción denunciada por los propietarios del complejo turístico Green Sea. Tanto es así, que el político ultraderechista se habría beneficiado de una posición privilegiada a través de sus empresas –Bukay Service SL, Namastia SLU y Madelim Canarias SL–, con las que entabló contrataciones desde su cargo de administrador y secretario de la comunidad de propietarios.

