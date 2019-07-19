Público
La Justicia rechaza por tercera vez en una semana la moratoria de Madrid Central de PP y Ciudadanos 

"La protección a la salud y al medio ambiente son principios que deben regir la actuación de los poderes públicos", explica Carlos Sánchez Sanz, Magistrado-Juez del Juzgado de lo contencioso administrativo nº 7 de Madrid.

Señal en la vía pública para informar de una zona afectada por Madrid Central | Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

La Justicia se vuelve a pronunciar contra la moratoria de las multas de Madrid Central de Almeida por tercera vez en una semana. "La protección a la salud y al medio ambiente son principios que deben regir la actuación de los poderes públicos, y en este caso es exigible en mayor medida dado que se está suprimiendo una actuación tendente a proteger ambos bienes constitucionales, sin ofrecer alternativas ni medidas opcionales". Así de contundente se muestra el juez Carlos Sánchez Sanz, Magistrado-Juez del Juzgado de lo contencioso administrativo nº 7 de Madrid, que ha acordado conceder la cautelar reclamada por Greenpeace. 

Ante los intereses del Ejecutivo de PP y Ciudadanos de poner fin al sistema de multas que regía Madrid Central, el juez argumenta que el Ayuntamiento "no ofrece ninguna alternativa para suplir la supresión de la zona de bajas emisiones, ni justifica tampoco que la misma haya sido ineficaz o haya producido un daño
mayor del que trataba de evitar".

Asimismo, el auto expone que "de no suspenderse la moratoria" de las multas, "se estarían emitiendo gases contaminantes en la zona afectada", lo cual "afectará al medio ambiente y a la salud" de las personas. "Una cosa es esperar unos días mientras la Administración presenta alegaciones y otra dejar sin efectos prácticos Madrid Central durante meses", añade el magistrado.

Por lo que se refiere a las supuestas deficiencias en el sistema de multas a las que se acoge el nuevo Ejecutivo conservador, el documento judicial expresa que "no es necesario establecer una moratoria" y se remite a la actuación de la administración anterior que, durante el periodo de incorrecciones en el sistema de sanciones, pudo dar solución a los problemas sin necesidad de paralizar Madrid Central.

Habrá ampliación

