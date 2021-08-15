Estás leyendo: Un juzgado de Ceuta rechaza suspender las entregas de menores a Marruecos

Un juzgado de Ceuta rechaza suspender las entregas de menores a Marruecos

Una jueza de la ciudad autónoma ha rechazado la petición de paralizar la expulsión de ocho menores porque ya habían sido deportados. 

Participantes llevan un cartel que dice 'Stop expulsión de niños a Marruecos' durante una manifestación contra la deportación de los menores migrantes marroquíes que cruzaron la frontera el pasado mes de mayo, frente al Ministerio del Interior, a 15 de ag
Participantes llevan un cartel que dice 'Stop expulsión de niños a Marruecos' durante una manifestación contra la deportación de los menores migrantes marroquíes, frente al Ministerio del Interior, a 15 de agosto de 2021, en Madrid (España). Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

Entre las dudas de si era legal repatriar a cientos de menores que se encontraban en Ceuta, la Fiscalía y la asociación Coordinadora de Barrios solicitaron una suspensión cautelar de estas devoluciones. Ahora, una jueza de Ceuta ha rechazado la petición por "no haber llegado a tiempo para adoptar una decisión". 

A las 09:56 se presentó la petición y a las 12:40 se han procedido a las devoluciones

En el auto la jueza titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción manifiesta que los menores, bajo la tutela de la Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta, "han sido repatriados en la fecha comunicada al Ministerio Fiscal, tanto la del día de hoy como las llevadas a cabo, al parecer en fechas anteriores", de ahí que no pueda aplicarse la suspensión cautelar.

"La finalidad de asegurar la efectividad de la sentencia que en su caso pueda recaer ha decaído al haberse informado a este Juzgado en funciones de guardia que se ha llevado a cabo la entrega de los menores a las 10.00 horas a través de la frontera", ha concluido.

Desde que el pasado viernes dieran comienzo las repatriaciones de menores tras el acuerdo entre España y Marruecos, tanto las ONG's, como algunos partidos políticos han mostrado su rechazo a los mismos, algo que llevó al Defensor del Pueblo a pedir el cese de dichas repatriaciones y a la propia Fiscalía General del Estado y la Fiscalía de Menores de Ceuta a abrir una investigación al respecto.

