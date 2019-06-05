El comisario de la Policía Nacional Enrique García Castaño ha declarado ante el juez Manuel García-Castellón que entregó al ex número dos del Ministerio del Interior con Mariano Rajoy información robada al ex tesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas.
Así lo confirmó este martes ante la Audiencia Nacional en relación a la pieza Kitchen del caso Villarejo, que investiga un supuesto operativo policial sin control judicial para sustraer a Bárcenas documentación sensible que obraba en su poder.
Asegura que él mismo entregó un pendrive a Francisco Martínez. Por su parte, según adelanta El Mundo, Martínez ha negado que recibiera ningún tipo de información y mantiene que la acusación de García Castaño es falsa.
Cuando fue llamado a declarar el pasado 26 de marzo, García Castaño explicó que el dispositivo se desplegó con el conocimiento de la Secretaria de Estado de Seguridad que dirigía Francisco Martínez, y en la participación de otros policías, como el ahora comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo, persona considerada próxima a la exsecretaria General del PP María Dolores de Cospedal. Defendió, no obstante, que el objetivo era descubrir los fondos ocultos y testaferros de Bárcenas.
Añadió además que él mismo se encargó de entrar discretamente en uno de los inmuebles de Bárcenas, un estudio donde restauraba muebles su mujer Rosalía Iglesias. El objetivo era hacerse con esa documentación que, según la tesis que manejan los investigadores, habrían tratado de conseguir para que no llegase al juez que instruía la trama Gürtel.
