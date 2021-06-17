Estás leyendo: El PP borró las cámaras de seguridad de Génova para obstruir la investigación de la caja b, según las agendas de Villarejo

Kitchen El PP borró las cámaras de seguridad de Génova para obstruir la investigación de la caja b, según las agendas de Villarejo

Las agendas incautadas al comisario jubilado Villarejo revelan que en agosto de 2013 el PP eliminó las imágenes de seguridad de su sede para que no se pudieran verificar las visitas de empresarios que aparecían en los papeles de Bárcenas.

La sede del PP en la calle Génova de Madrid, en una imagen de archivo.
La sede del PP en la calle Génova de Madrid, en una imagen de archivo. E.P

madrid



El Partido Popular borró presuntamente las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad de su sede para obstruir la investigación de la caja b. Así se refleja en las agendas detalladas que fueron incautadas el pasado mes de octubre al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo.

Según informa la Cadena SER, estas agendas revelan que en agosto de 2013 el PP eliminó las imágenes de seguridad de Génova 13 para que no se pudiera comprobar el desfile de empresarios que llevaban dinero negro.

En mayo de ese año, el juez Pablo Ruz había pedido al partido el registro de las visitas a la sede hasta el año 2008 para poder corroborar la información de los papeles del extesorero del partido Luis Bárcenas.

Sin embargo, el partido conservador alegó en junio de 2013 que no conservaba dicha información porque a los 30 días se eliminaban y se escudó en la Ley de Protección de Datos.

Las anotaciones de Villarejo reflejan una versión distinta. Según apuntó Villarejo en sus agendas, un mes después de la respuesta del PP al juez: "68 cámaras-visitas ult. 4-5 años" y "Villar Mir es identificado (subiendo con maletines)". Se refiere al empresario Juan Miguel Villar Mir, que según los papeles de Bárcenas, dio 530.000 euros a la caja b del PP.

Villarejo anotó el 3 de agosto de 2013: "Borrado disco duro- imágenes 6 y 7ª y ascensor". Lo hace tras una reunión con el entonces inspector jefe Andrés Gómez Gordo y hombre de confianza de María Dolores de Cospedal en Castilla la Mancha.

El pasado mes de mayo, la defensa de Bárcenas culpó a la operación Kitchen de la desaparición de pruebas sobre la caja b del PP. Lo hizo durante el juicio por la reforma en b de la sede del PP. "El objeto del robo no fue poner las pruebas a disposición judicial, sino evitar que el señor Bárcenas las pudiera utilizar contra el PP", dijo el letrado Gustavo Galán.

