Lanzan grava a Abascal durante un acto de Vox en Girona

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha acudido este sábado a Girona para un acto electoral, donde ha sido recibido con insultos y lanzamiento de grava por una cincuentena de manifestantes contrarios a su presencia en la ciudad, y ha culpado de la situación al Gobierno de España y a la Generalitat.
Abascal ha dado su discurso desde un atril en el parque de la Devesa, donde tenía lugar el mercado semanal, mientras a escasos metros y separados por un fuerte dispositivo policial se concentraban los participantes en la protesta.
Antes, le han lanzado grava de la que cubre el suelo en esa zona, de la que sus colaboradores le han protegido con paraguas, y ha recibido también insultos.
Al comenzar su intervención, precedida por la del candidato de Vox en las elecciones catalanas, Ignacio Garriga, ha manifestado: "Hace falta mucho más que cuatro niñatos violentos, que cuatro amigos de los terroristas para impedir que nosotros estemos en las calles y que hablemos".
"Ya he visto este ambiente en mi tierra", ha añadido Abascal, nacido en el País Vasco, y, de inmediato, ha asegurado que le habían lanzado "piedras, pero si pudiesen darían tiros".
Santiago Abascal ha señalado que los manifestantes estaban "enfermos de odio" y que "ese es el principal problema de Catalunya, un problema de libertad".
