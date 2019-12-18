Público
Lastra no asiste a la reunión con Teruel Existe en el Congreso para ir "urgentemente" a La Moncloa

La portavoz del PSOE en la Cámara Baja tenía prevista este miércoles a las 12.00 una reunión con Tomás Guitarte, portavoz de la formación turolense, a la que no acudió. El PSOE dice que la reunión en Moncloa también estaba previamente fijada.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y la portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra / EFE

La portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, se habría desplazado "de forma urgente" a La Moncloa en mitad de las negociaciones para sacar adelante la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. De hecho, la diputada tenía prevista una reunión con el portavoz de Teruel Existe en la Cámara Baja, pero no ha acudido a la reunión por este compromiso "urgente" en La Moncloa.

El encargado de anunciarlo ha sido el diputado de Teruel Existe, Tomás Guitarte, que se iba a reunir con Lastra y con el secretario general del Grupo Socialista, Rafael Simancas, en el Congreso. Al final solo ha asistido Simancas, que ha disculpado a la portavoz del PSOE, que, según el propio Guitarte, se habría ido "con urgencia" en un taxi desde el Congreso.

La diputada había mantenido este miércoles dos reuniones con otras dos formaciones regionalistas, el BNG y el PRC, encuentros a los que sí ha asistido a las 10.00 y a las 11.00 horas.

En el PSOE y en el Gobierno ha cundido el nerviosismo a lo largo de la mañana de este miércoles tras la respuesta de ERC a las declaraciones del secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, quien no sólo apuntaba al 30 de diciembre como fecha posible de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez; sino que anunciaba que ERC había renunciado a la vía unilateral.

Los socialistas, hasta esta reacción de ERC, que casi descartó la investidura antes de fin de año y negó que renunciara expresamente a la vía unilateral, veían muy cerca la investidura, ya que se da por hecho que el acuerdo con los republicanos catalanes estaba muy cerca de cerrarse, según fuentes de este partido.

Fuentes socialistas explicaron que la reunión en La Moncloa estaba también prevista, y negaron que Adriana Lastra haya acudido a ver al presidente del Gobierno en funciones por un motivo de urgencia. Dicha encuentro lo enmarcaron dentro de los habituales contactos entre el líder del PSOE y la portavoz parlamentaria, que es quien encabeza la delegación socialista en las negociaciones con ERC.

