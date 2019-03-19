Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Lazos amarillos Un concejal del PP quita lazos amarillos en la plaza de Sant Jaume de Barcelona

Alberto Fernández Díaz ha subido a su despacho, ha cogido unas tijeras, y ha bajado a la plaza para cortar los lazos amarillos, tras lo que ha exclamado: "¡El Ayuntamiento ya vuelve a ser de todos!".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alberto Fernández Díaz cortando un lazo amarillo de la plaza Sant Jaume. Archivo

Alberto Fernández Díaz cortando un lazo amarillo de la plaza Sant Jaume. Archivo

El presidente del grupo municipal del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Alberto Fernández Díaz, ha cortado este martes los lazos amarillos que desde esta pasada noche colgaban de las farolas de la plaza de Sant Jaume, frente a la fachada del consistorio.

Según ha explicado el concejal, cuando ha llegado a las ocho de la mañana al despacho del consistorio se ha encontrado que alguien había colocado lazos amarillos en las farolas de la fachada exterior del ayuntamiento, en la misma Plaza Sant Jaume, después de que el consistorio retirara la semana pasada, a instancias de la Junta Electoral, el lazo que había puesto en su fachada.

Fernández Díaz ha subido a su despacho, ha cogido unas tijeras, y ha bajado a la plaza para cortar los lazos amarillos, tras lo que ha exclamado: "¡El Ayuntamiento ya vuelve a ser de todos, y el espacio público ha de ser neutral!".

El edil conservador fue quien denunció ante la Junta Electoral de Zona de Barcelona la presencia del lazo amarillo de la fachada municipal, denuncia que fue estimada por la Junta Electoral, que ordenó retirarlo.

Esta no es la primera vez que políticos contrarios al independentismo catalán muestran su deseo de retirar lazos amarillos de la vía pública. Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del PP, en una entrevista en La SER aseguraba que "Si alguien quiere quitar lazos amarillos por lo que representan, que cuente conmigo".

Otro suceso sería protagonizado por los líderes de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera e Inés Arrimadas, que se desplazaron hasta Amer (Girona), el pueblo natal de Puigdemont para quitar lazos, donde fueron abucheados por los habitantes del pueblo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad