El vicesecretario de Organización del Partido Popular, Javier Maroto, ha afirmado este viernes sobre el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que si aspira a presidir el Gobierno debería hacer "algo más" que dejarse fotografiar retirando de una calle catalana unos lazos amarillos.
"La foto está muy bien, pero si el mensaje es 'hagan todos como yo', se puede buscar la confrontación", ha señalado en una entrevista en la SER en la que ha destacado que "el político lo que tiene que hacer es arbitrar las leyes en el parlamento y conseguir que las leyes sean eficaces para evitar, primero, que se pongan esos lazos si es que están alterando la convivencia, y para proteger a quienes quitan esos lazos".
Para Maroto, es un gesto "valiente" retirar los lazos amarillos y obedece al "hartazgo" de la población, que vive "en una situación de provocación permanente" pero en lugar de acudir a quitarlos "como un ciudadano más", considera que se debe "ser parte de la solución" desde lo que a un partido corresponde. "A título particular uno puede desahogarse quitando un lazo, que es un acto de valentía, pero se espera algo más de los responsables políticos", ha apuntado.
En este sentido, ha incidido que los españoles están "pidiendo a quien quiera ser presidente del Gobierno que, además de esa foto, se haga algo más y que cuando llega el momento de mostrar que se puede hacer algo más, uno no se quede en casa", como a su juicio hizo Ciudadanos tras ganar las elecciones en Catalunya y no intentar la investidura de Inés Arrimadas.
